JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$106.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$106.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.82.

TSE:TD opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.78. The company has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$70.25 and a 52 week high of C$96.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

