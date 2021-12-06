JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CS. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.33.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.33. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.82 and a 52 week high of C$6.64.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$208.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.