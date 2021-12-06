JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 12,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,817,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.62. 52,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984,161. The firm has a market cap of $474.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

