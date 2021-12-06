Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

