Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

NYSE GRUB opened at $11.61 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.