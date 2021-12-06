Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 23,929 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,929 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 4.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.28. 323,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,459,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.