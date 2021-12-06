Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes $146,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.77. 535,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,706,174. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

