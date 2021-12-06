Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes $389,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.40. 24,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.54 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.