Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after buying an additional 1,237,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

TSM opened at $119.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $100.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.