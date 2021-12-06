Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock opened at $250.12 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.75.

