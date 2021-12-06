Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $8,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,273,000 after buying an additional 4,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 3,271,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,696,000 after buying an additional 1,347,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE opened at $30.04 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

