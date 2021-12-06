Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 133,766 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 162.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,492 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

