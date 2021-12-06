Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 1,024.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,335 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $211,000.

BHK stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $17.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

