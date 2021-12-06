Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 678 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 18,312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 84,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG opened at $205.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.30. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $149.33 and a one year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

