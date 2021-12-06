Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 757 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.76. The company had a trading volume of 156,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,377,608. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $188.00 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

