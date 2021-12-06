Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $246.89. 17,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

