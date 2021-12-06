Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock traded up $6.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,111. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.44 and a 200 day moving average of $222.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.