Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,898. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.71. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

