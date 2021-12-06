Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $421.11. 386,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,490. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

