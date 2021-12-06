Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $4.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $459.84. 342,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

