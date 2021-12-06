KeyFi Trading Up 13% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $3.43 million and $48,687.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,149.76 or 0.08450911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00059494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,310.42 or 1.00419758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002591 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

