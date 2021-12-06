Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

KZR stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $674.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 251,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

