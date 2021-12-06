Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,121,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,237,567. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.