Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after buying an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in PepsiCo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after buying an additional 1,162,115 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $230.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

