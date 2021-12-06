Kinloch Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kinloch Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,923.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 92,956 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $109.72. 116,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,264. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.