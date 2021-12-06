Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,377 shares of company stock worth $25,774,457. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.16. 1,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,580. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $336.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

