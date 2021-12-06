Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 997 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,522. The company has a market capitalization of $428.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

