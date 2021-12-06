Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report sales of $69.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.82 million to $71.20 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $68.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $278.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $280.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $286.55 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $290.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

KRG opened at $20.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

