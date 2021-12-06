Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €14.60 ($16.40) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KCO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.09) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.84 ($14.43).

ETR KCO traded down €0.11 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching €9.57 ($10.75). 272,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €6.81 ($7.65) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($15.16).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

