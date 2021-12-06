Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on KNX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

