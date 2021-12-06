Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Tops $110.95 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $110.95 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00353027 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00142743 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00091807 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000139 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,102,827 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

