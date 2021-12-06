Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cheuvreux downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

