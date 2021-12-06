Korn Ferry (KFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 11.91%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.