Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after purchasing an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,454,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

