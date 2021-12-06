Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 540,505 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,454,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,598,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,054 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO opened at $75.07 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.