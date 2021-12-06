Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 205 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 36,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVLR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $17,868,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.71. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

