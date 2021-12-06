Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 565 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of RFEU stock opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.