Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,407 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 924,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the last quarter.

PSLV stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

