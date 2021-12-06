Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,945 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.