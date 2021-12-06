Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $214.59 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

