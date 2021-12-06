Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 570 Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $499,000.

Get Principal Millennials Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ GENY opened at $57.83 on Monday. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Principal Millennials Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.