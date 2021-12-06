Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 342,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canopy Growth by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 499,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

CGC stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

