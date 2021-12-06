Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SPX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91. SPX Co. has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,105 shares of company stock worth $2,193,881. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

