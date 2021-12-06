Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of KHNGY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.55. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

