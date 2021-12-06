Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $80.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NYSE LPI opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 4.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

