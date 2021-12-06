Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $36.03. Approximately 81,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,758,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $62,279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,201 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

