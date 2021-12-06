Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $71,248,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after buying an additional 1,161,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after buying an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,404,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,651 shares of company stock valued at $5,268,325 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

