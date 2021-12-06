LianBio’s (NASDAQ:LIAN) Quiet Period To Expire on December 13th

LianBio’s (NASDAQ:LIAN) quiet period will end on Monday, December 13th. LianBio had issued 20,312,500 shares in its public offering on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During LianBio’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LIAN stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. LianBio has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

