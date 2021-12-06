Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 589.56 ($7.70).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

LON BME opened at GBX 644 ($8.41) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 601.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 575.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 465.41 ($6.08) and a one year high of GBX 646.80 ($8.45). The firm has a market cap of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.