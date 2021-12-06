Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPOR. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.46).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 729.50 ($9.53) on Monday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 607 ($7.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 123.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 746.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

